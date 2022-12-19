BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :China's auto sales in December dropped 7.9 percent year on year to 2.33 million units, data from the China Association of automobile Manufacturers showed Monday.

Auto sales in the January-November period totaled 24.3 million units, up 3.3 percent year on year, according to the data.

In November alone, sales of passenger vehicles went down 5.6 percent year on year to 2.08 million units.