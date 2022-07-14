BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) --:China's benchmark prices for spot interbank gold transactions were lower Thursday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The benchmark price for gold of 99.95 percent pure or above stood at 374.94 Yuan (about 55.74 U.S.

Dollars) per gram, down 0.29 yuan from the previous trading day, while that for gold of 99.99 percent pure or above went down 2.57 yuan to 374.7 yuan per gram.

Spot transaction prices on the interbank price inquiry market are allowed to rise or fall within 15 percent from the benchmark prices each trading day.

The interbank gold