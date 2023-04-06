Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

China's Business Income Rebound Points To Improving Economy: Official

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2023 | 04:00 PM

China's business income rebound points to improving economy: official

BEIJING, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Chinese businesses have posted a strong rebound in sales revenue since the beginning of this year in the latest signal of an improving economy.

Wang Jun, head of the State Taxation Administration, told a press conference Thursday that the combined sales revenue of businesses nationwide gained 4.7 percent year on year in the first three months of 2023 and logged an increase of 6.2 percentage points in comparison with the fourth quarter last year.

Growth momentum became more palpable in March, with sales revenue up 12.

8 percent from a year ago, Wang said.

The January-March data confirmed a reverse of the long losing streak in Chinese businesses' sales revenue starting July last year, and added to evidence that the country's economic recovery is steady and ongoing.

Business confidence also strengthened as the value of business purchases increased 14.1 percent year on year in March, up significantly from 1.3 percent in January-February, Wang said.

Related Topics

Business China March July From

Recent Stories

e-Pay Punjab Fetches Rs 173 Billion Revenue Throug ..

E-Pay Punjab Fetches Rs 173 Billion Revenue Through 28 Million Transactions

53 seconds ago
 UAE is world leader in health sector, successful m ..

UAE is world leader in health sector, successful model for anticipating future t ..

1 hour ago
 President, PM condemn Israeli attack on worshipper ..

President, PM condemn Israeli attack on worshippers inside Al-Aqsa Mosque

2 hours ago
 On 05 April 2023, Security Forces conducted an Int ..

On 05 April 2023, Security Forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation in g ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th April 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.