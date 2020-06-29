China's willingness and confidence to continue China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) cooperation with Pakistan has never changed, and the two countries' collaboration in this regard has never been stalled nor slowed

BEJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :China's willingness and confidence to continue China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) cooperation with Pakistan has never changed, and the two countries' collaboration in this regard has never been stalled nor slowed.

Just last week, China, Pakistan and a Chinese company signed a $2.4 billion deal for the construction of a 1,124-megawatt hydropower project at Kohala, marking the country's largest foreign investment in the power sector.

Moreover, Chairman of the CPEC Authority in Pakistan Asim Saleem Bajwa said recently that the pace of work on CPEC projects has picked up, and a great deal of ground work has also been done to launch the second phase, according to an article published by Global Times on Monday.

As a flagship undertaking of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the CPEC will not only allow China to showcase BRI benefits to the world, but will also help Pakistan improve its infrastructure and its people's livelihoods.

Since the coronavirus outbreak in Pakistan, the frustrations experienced during the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) have received widespread attention.

However, the exploitation of these setbacks is nothing but a distortion of the bigger picture and won't affect China's confidence in pushing forward with this large-scale infrastructure plan.

There is no denying that the coronavirus pandemic has inflicted heavy pain on the global economy, but such economic pressure only underscores the importance and urgency of the BRI projects. Even those who are most critical of the CPEC cannot deny that improved infrastructure and connectivity will boost the regional economy, creating many jobs for the country.

Finally, it is entirely understandable for such a significant program to encounter some problems, and it would be misguided for anyone to assume that China would drop or delay CPEC projects due to such "setbacks." China's confidence in the CPEC won't be affected, and we believe both sides have the ability to address any problems through cooperation.