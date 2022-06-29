UrduPoint.com

China's CPC Member Calls On COAS

Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2022 | 10:50 PM

China's CPC member calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Member of the Political Bureau of Central Committee of Communist Party of China (CPC) and Director of Central Committee on Foreign Affairs, China Yang Jiechi called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at GHQ on Wednesday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, defence collaboration, progress on CPEC and regional security were discussed in detail, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The COAS said that Pakistan values China's role in global and regional affairs and look forward to enhance its strategic partnership.

COAS reiterated that Pakistan remains committed to cooperate with its international partners for peace and stability in the region.

The visiting dignitary thanked the COAS for special measures taken for provision of safe and secure environment for Chinese personnel employed on various projects in Pakistan and efforts towards regional stability.

He also assured to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

