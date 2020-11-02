China's Envoy-designate Calls On Foreign Secy
Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Monday reaffirmed strong commitment to the Pakistan-China 'All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership'
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :
The Foreign Secretary expressed these views as he received China's ambassador-designate Nong Rong, here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The Foreign Secretary hoped that the projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would be fast-tracked.
He lauded the professional experience of the ambassador-designate and extended best wishes to him for his successful tenure in Pakistan.