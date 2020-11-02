UrduPoint.com
China's Envoy-designate Calls On Foreign Secy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 09:26 PM

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Monday reaffirmed strong commitment to the Pakistan-China 'All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Monday reaffirmed strong commitment to the Pakistan-China 'All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership'.

The Foreign Secretary expressed these views as he received China's ambassador-designate Nong Rong, here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Foreign Secretary hoped that the projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would be fast-tracked.

He lauded the professional experience of the ambassador-designate and extended best wishes to him for his successful tenure in Pakistan.

