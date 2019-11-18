UrduPoint.com
China's FDI Inflow Up 6.6 Pct In January-October Period

Mon 18th November 2019 | 04:09 PM

China's FDI inflow up 6.6 pct in January-October period

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Chinese mainland expanded 6.6 percent year on year to 752.41 billion Yuan in the first 10 months of the year, data from the Ministry of Commerce showed Monday.

In U.S. Dollar terms, the FDI inflow stood at 110.78 billion Dollars during the period, 2.9 percent year on year. The FDI inflow in October reached 69.2 billion yuan, up 7.4 percent year on year.

