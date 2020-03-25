UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China’s First Cargo Flight Carrying Relief Goods Arrives In Karachi

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 06:35 PM

China’s first cargo flight carrying relief goods arrives in Karachi

The relief goods include one million face masks including N95 masks for the citizens’ safety and protection from COVID-19.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 25th, 2020) The first cargo plane carrying relief goods from China arrived in Karachi amid lockdown due to spreading Coroanvirus here on Wednesday.

The relief goods include one million face masks including N95 masks for the citizens’ safety from Coronavirus.

The Chinese government donated these goods to Pakistan to help effectively fight coronavirus pandemic.

According to local media reports, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah received 500,000 face masks and 50,000 N-95 respirators at Karachi's cargo terminal.

A small flag-raising ceremony was also held at the Karachi Cargo terminal on the occasion.

The Sindh CM thanked Chinese government and people for their support at this crucial time. Wuhan—which is said to be epic centre of Coronavirus is now easing restrictions as there was no more local case and Chinese authorities started lending their services to the outer world against this virus.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Chief Minister World China Murad Ali Shah Media From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan asks IMF for additional sum of Rs 1.4 bil ..

19 minutes ago

Mahira Khan asks powerful to take care of underpri ..

32 minutes ago

All cultural sites in Abu Dhabi shut down to ensur ..

40 minutes ago

Death toll rises to eight after woman tested posit ..

48 minutes ago

UAE condemns attack on Sikh temple in central Kabu ..

55 minutes ago

Ministry of Community Development announces preced ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.