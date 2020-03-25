China’s first cargo flight carrying relief goods arrives in Karachi

(@fidahassanain)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 25th, 2020) The first cargo plane carrying relief goods from China arrived in Karachi amid lockdown due to spreading Coroanvirus here on Wednesday.

The relief goods include one million face masks including N95 masks for the citizens’ safety from Coronavirus.

The Chinese government donated these goods to Pakistan to help effectively fight coronavirus pandemic.

According to local media reports, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah received 500,000 face masks and 50,000 N-95 respirators at Karachi's cargo terminal.

A small flag-raising ceremony was also held at the Karachi Cargo terminal on the occasion.

The Sindh CM thanked Chinese government and people for their support at this crucial time. Wuhan—which is said to be epic centre of Coronavirus is now easing restrictions as there was no more local case and Chinese authorities started lending their services to the outer world against this virus.