China's IDCPC Minister Liu Jianchao To Visit Pakistan From June 20-22
Faizan Hashmi Published June 19, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC) and member of the Communist Party’s Central Committee Liu Jianchao will visit Islamabad from June 20-22, 2024, at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.
During the visit, Minister Liu will co-chair with the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister the Third Meeting of the Pakistan-China Joint Consultative Mechanism (JCM) of the Political Parties on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
He will also call on the senior civil and military leadership of Pakistan, according to a Foreign Office press release.
Established in 2019, the JCM of Political Parties on CPEC is a regular consultation mechanism between the Communist Party of China and the political parties of Pakistan.
Previous meetings were held on March 19, 2019 in Beijing and on August 20, 2020 virtually.
At the Third Meeting of the JCM, Pakistan and China will review the progress of CPEC projects, CPEC’s contribution to Pakistan’s socioeconomic development, and its up-gradation and extension for regional connectivity.
The visit is a part of high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China including between the Communist Party of China and the political parties of Pakistan.
It reflects the importance attached by the two countries to further deepen their “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership”, reaffirm mutual support on issues of respective core interests, advance high-quality development of CPEC and enhance communication and dialogue on important regional and global developments.
