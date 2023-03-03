UrduPoint.com

China's Internet-based Medical Service Users Hit 363 Mln: Report

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2023 | 11:40 AM

China's internet-based medical service users hit 363 mln: report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :As of December 2022, the number of users of internet-based medical services in China had reached 363 million, accounting for 34 per cent of the total number of Chinese netizens, according to a report.

According to the report on China's internet development released by the China Internet Network Information Center, the number of users increased by 21.7 per cent year on year, making internet-based medical services the fastest-growing application in terms of the user base, ecns.cn reported.

China had nearly 1.07 billion internet users by December 2022, an increase of 35.49 million year-on-year, said the report, adding that the internet penetration rate had reached 75.6 per cent

