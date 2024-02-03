Open Menu

China's Internet Sector Sees Steady Growth In 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2024 | 02:40 PM

China's internet sector sees steady growth in 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) China's internet sector registered steady growth in business revenue and profits last year, according to data from the China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Major internet companies and related services companies saw their combined business revenue rise 6.

8 percent year on year to total 1.75 trillion Yuan (about 246.46 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2023, the data showed, China. Org reported.

Their cumulative profits came in at 129.5 billion yuan, up 0.5 percent year on year.

Major internet companies and related services companies refer to those which have annual business revenues of at least 20 million yuan.

Related Topics

Internet Technology Business China From Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Imran claims he was offered deal to stay silent fo ..

Imran claims he was offered deal to stay silent for three years

1 hour ago
 ECP completes all arrangements for general electio ..

ECP completes all arrangements for general elections

2 hours ago
 Court due to announce verdict today on Imran, Bush ..

Court due to announce verdict today on Imran, Bushra marriage case

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Top UN court says Ukraine case vs Russia over inva ..

Top UN court says Ukraine case vs Russia over invasion can proceed

15 hours ago
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) removes SDO ..

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) removes SDO over conniving in electricity ..

15 hours ago
 Serbia court acquits former spies convicted of kil ..

Serbia court acquits former spies convicted of killing journalist

15 hours ago
 Blast rocks Karachi's Saddar area

Blast rocks Karachi's Saddar area

15 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day-a landmark to bring Kashmir ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day-a landmark to bring Kashmir freedom struggle to its logic ..

15 hours ago
 NCSW seminar demands women's political participati ..

NCSW seminar demands women's political participation in elections

15 hours ago
 Rafah a 'pressure cooker of despair': UN

Rafah a 'pressure cooker of despair': UN

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan