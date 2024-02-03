China's Internet Sector Sees Steady Growth In 2023
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) China's internet sector registered steady growth in business revenue and profits last year, according to data from the China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.
Major internet companies and related services companies saw their combined business revenue rise 6.
8 percent year on year to total 1.75 trillion Yuan (about 246.46 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2023, the data showed, China. Org reported.
Their cumulative profits came in at 129.5 billion yuan, up 0.5 percent year on year.
Major internet companies and related services companies refer to those which have annual business revenues of at least 20 million yuan.
Recent Stories
Imran claims he was offered deal to stay silent for three years
ECP completes all arrangements for general elections
Court due to announce verdict today on Imran, Bushra marriage case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2024
Top UN court says Ukraine case vs Russia over invasion can proceed
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) removes SDO over conniving in electricity ..
Serbia court acquits former spies convicted of killing journalist
Blast rocks Karachi's Saddar area
Kashmir Solidarity Day-a landmark to bring Kashmir freedom struggle to its logic ..
NCSW seminar demands women's political participation in elections
Rafah a 'pressure cooker of despair': UN
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPP believes in politics of public welfare: Chan1 minute ago
-
WASA recovers Rs.280 million from defaulters in January12 minutes ago
-
Strict implementation of election code of conduct being ensured: CPO31 minutes ago
-
Election campaigns for general polls gains momentum in Rwp division31 minutes ago
-
Traders informed about Track and Trace System41 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris not tired or hopeless, Freedom Movement to continue till liberation from Indian occupation ..41 minutes ago
-
Elections postponed in four constituencies after candidates' demise41 minutes ago
-
Tourists urged to follow traffic rules in Murree41 minutes ago
-
Trailer driver killed, son injured by robbers41 minutes ago
-
Rescue-1122 advises citizens to adopt precautionary measures to avoid gas explosions41 minutes ago
-
Man hit to death51 minutes ago
-
MJAH backs PML-N candidates in Sargodha52 minutes ago