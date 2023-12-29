Open Menu

China's L-SAR 01 Satellite Group Put Into Use

Umer Jamshaid Published December 29, 2023 | 12:40 PM

China's L-SAR 01 satellite group put into use

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) China's L-SAR 01 satellite group has been officially put into use after completing in-orbit tests, according to the China National Space Administration on Friday.

China's L-SAR 01 is a satellite group composed of two satellites equipped with L-band synthetic aperture radar (SAR), namely the L-SAR 01A and the L-SAR 01B.

The SAR is a microwave-imaging radar system that emits electromagnetic waves to Earth and receives echoes. It can take all-weather, round-the-clock, high-resolution microwave pictures of land surfaces.

These satellites will provide high-resolution operational deformation monitoring services to the geological industry, focusing closely on areas such as geology, land, disaster reduction, surveying and mapping, earthquakes, forestry and grasslands.

