China's Largest SUV Maker Posts Robust Sales Growth

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 03:12 PM

Great Wall Motors (GWM), China's largest sport utility vehicle (SUV) and pickup manufacturer, saw vehicle sales rise 29.6 percent year on year to 82,036 units in June

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Great Wall Motors (GWM), China's largest sport utility vehicle (SUV) and pickup manufacturer, saw vehicle sales rise 29.6 percent year on year to 82,036 units in June.

The automaker sold 395,097 units in total during the first half of 2020, achieving month-on-month growths for four consecutive months.

Haval, GWM's leading SUV brand, drove the overall sales growth of the company with 46,998 units sold in June. The total sales volume of Haval SUVs reached 262,216 units in the first six months of this year.

Sales of the Haval H6 model reached 23,258, remaining the best-selling SUV in China for 85 months, the company said.

So far, Haval's global sales volume has totaled 6 million.

Great Wall pickups continued to lead the domestic market with a nearly 50-percent market share and sales of new vehicles hitting 26,680 in June, soaring 272.3 percent year on year.

With its global layout accelerating, GWM exported 3,592 new vehicles in June, up 134.3 percent month on month. The company exported a total of 20,536 new cars in the first half of 2020.

Headquartered in Baoding, north China's Hebei Province, GWM owns several SUV and car brands including Haval, Great Wall, WEY and ORA.

