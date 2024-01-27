Open Menu

China's Manufacturing Hub To Boost Digital Infrastructure

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2024 | 03:00 PM

China's manufacturing hub to boost digital infrastructure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Jiangsu province, a manufacturing hub in East China, will strive to accelerate digital infrastructure construction in 2024, according to an action plan released by the province.

"Jiangsu plans to increase its number of 5G base stations to 280,000 by the end of this year, while also completing upgrades of the 5G network across 50 hospitals and 500 km of expressways," the action plan noted.

"In addition, Jiangsu will promote the application of 5G technologies in fields like education, tourism, healthcare and energy, it said. The number of 5G application projects signed by the end of 2024 will exceed 10,000, including 4,000 5G-powered industrial internet projects and 500 5G factories," China Daily reported.

Recognizing the key role of computing power in developing the digital economy, Jiangsu will encourage cities like Suzhou and Nanjing to build large intelligent computing centers to prop up the development of industrial manufacturing, Internet of Vehicles, and the smart power grid, it said.

China has been speeding up its efforts to develop 5G technologies and networks. By 2025, China aims to achieve 5G network coverage of all cities and towns, as well as most villages, according to a development plan on digital infrastructure issued by the China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Related Topics

Internet Technology Education China Vehicles Suzhou Nanjing Hub 5G All Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Fears as homeschooling rates 'surge' in England

Fears as homeschooling rates 'surge' in England

15 hours ago
 MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for thr ..

MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for three days

15 hours ago
 Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings o ..

Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings on return

15 hours ago
 Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay ..

Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay delivers

15 hours ago
NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincia ..

NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincial Stake holders in Karachi

15 hours ago
 Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli geno ..

Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli genocide in Gaza

16 hours ago
 Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's ..

Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's mother

16 hours ago
 Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN cou ..

Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court

16 hours ago
 Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anni ..

Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anniversary

16 hours ago
 FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties

FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan