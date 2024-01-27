China's Manufacturing Hub To Boost Digital Infrastructure
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Jiangsu province, a manufacturing hub in East China, will strive to accelerate digital infrastructure construction in 2024, according to an action plan released by the province.
"Jiangsu plans to increase its number of 5G base stations to 280,000 by the end of this year, while also completing upgrades of the 5G network across 50 hospitals and 500 km of expressways," the action plan noted.
"In addition, Jiangsu will promote the application of 5G technologies in fields like education, tourism, healthcare and energy, it said. The number of 5G application projects signed by the end of 2024 will exceed 10,000, including 4,000 5G-powered industrial internet projects and 500 5G factories," China Daily reported.
Recognizing the key role of computing power in developing the digital economy, Jiangsu will encourage cities like Suzhou and Nanjing to build large intelligent computing centers to prop up the development of industrial manufacturing, Internet of Vehicles, and the smart power grid, it said.
China has been speeding up its efforts to develop 5G technologies and networks. By 2025, China aims to achieve 5G network coverage of all cities and towns, as well as most villages, according to a development plan on digital infrastructure issued by the China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2024
Fears as homeschooling rates 'surge' in England
MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for three days
Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings on return
Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay delivers
NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincial Stake holders in Karachi
Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli genocide in Gaza
Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's mother
Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court
Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anniversary
FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kupwara Massacre victims' families still await justice 30 years on in IIOJK3 minutes ago
-
APHC leaders pay glowing tributes to victims of Kupwara massacre13 minutes ago
-
Renowned Sarangi Nawaz Ustad Allah Rakha Khan remembered13 minutes ago
-
Sarwat Zahra’s poetry connected with soil, enriched with fragrance of land: Jami Chandio43 minutes ago
-
Armed dacoits loot cash, other valuables from mobile shop43 minutes ago
-
Health Minister advocates evidence-based studies to counter health issues43 minutes ago
-
Nation has potential to put country on development path: President53 minutes ago
-
Pak High Commission hosts IBA delegation53 minutes ago
-
Boycotting election wrong decision: Alwari2 hours ago
-
Pakistan Permanent Mission attends int’l event at WCO2 hours ago
-
Bahawalpur’s voters to vote for PPP; says PPP candidate2 hours ago
-
Partly cloudy weather likely to persist in city2 hours ago