UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Military Commander Calls On Prime Minister Imran Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 07:28 PM

China's military commander calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan

Commander of the People's Liberation Army Ground Force of China General Han Weiguo Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at the Prime Minister Office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Commander of the People's Liberation Army Ground Force of China General Han Weiguo Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at the Prime Minister Office.

The matters related to collaboration between the military of Pakistan and China came under discussion.

Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood and high-ups of Pakistan army were present during the meeting.

Earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi conferred Nishan-e-Imtiaz (military) upon General Han Weiguo, at a special investiture ceremony held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr this morning.

The Chinese commander also met Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday and discussed matters related to regional security, China Pakistan Economic Corridor and military cooperation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Army China General Qamar Javed Bajwa CPEC Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Pakistan, UAE to foster labour, human resources se ..

15 minutes ago

Beijing Warns Against Linking Xi's Upcoming Visit ..

2 minutes ago

Budget-Speech-7-Peshawar

2 minutes ago

Morgan sets new sixes record as England run riot a ..

2 minutes ago

KP budget contains record development outlay of Rs ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Will Have 'Extended Meeting' With Chinese Pr ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.