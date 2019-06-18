(@FahadShabbir)

Commander of the People's Liberation Army Ground Force of China General Han Weiguo Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at the Prime Minister Office

The matters related to collaboration between the military of Pakistan and China came under discussion.

Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood and high-ups of Pakistan army were present during the meeting.

Earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi conferred Nishan-e-Imtiaz (military) upon General Han Weiguo, at a special investiture ceremony held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr this morning.

The Chinese commander also met Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday and discussed matters related to regional security, China Pakistan Economic Corridor and military cooperation.