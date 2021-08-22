UrduPoint.com

China's Mobile Game Industry Hits $2.8 Bn: Report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :China's mobile game sector maintained steady expansion in July, data from an industry report shows.

The sales revenue of China's mobile game market topped 18.2 billion Yuan (about 2.8 billion U.S. dollars) last month, up 6.62 percent year on year, according to a report released by CNG, a research agency in the sector.

On a monthly basis, however, the sales revenue dropped 6.

28 percent in July, said CNG.

The overseas market continues to boom, according to the data, with Chinese mobile game developers raking in nearly 1.65 billion U.S. Dollars in sales revenue from overseas business last month, up 9.24 percent compared with a month ago, China.org reported .

Earlier data showed China's mobile game market growing rapidly last year. The sales revenue totaled 209.68 billion yuan in 2020, jumping 32.61 percent from a year earlier.

