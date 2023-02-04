UrduPoint.com

China's Mobile IoT Connections Account For 70% Of World's Total

Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2023 | 06:33 PM

China's mobile Internet of Things(IoT) users have expanded rapidly. As of the end of 2022, the number of IoT connections has reached 1.845 billion, an increase of 447 million from the end of 2021, accounting for 70 percent of the world's total, according to the China's Ministry of Industry and Information

As of the end of 2022, 10.38 million mobile communication base stations had been built across China, a net increase of 870,000. Narrow Band Internet of Things (NB-IoT), 4g and 5G network have been under collaborative development, covering more areas. Among them, the NB-IoT covers the largest scale in the world, with major cities and towns nationwide in connection, China news service reported .

As of the end of 2022, 10.38 million mobile communication base stations had been built across China, a net increase of 870,000. Narrow Band Internet of Things (NB-IoT), 4g and 5G network have been under collaborative development, covering more areas. Among them, the NB-IoT covers the largest scale in the world, with major cities and towns nationwide in connection, China news service reported .

Statistics show that as of the end of 2022, the total number of terminal connections of the mobile network reached 3.528 billion in China, of which the number of end users of mobile IoTwas 161 million more than that of mobile phone users, accounting for 52.3 percent of the total.

China's IoT industry chain covers chips, modules, terminals, software, platform and service. NB-IoT has been applied to water meters, air meters, smoke sensing, and tracking, and mobile IoT terminals are applied to public services, the internet of vehicles, smart retail, smart home, etc.

