China's Mobile Phone Shipments Up 6.5% In 2023
Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) China's mobile phone shipments rose 6.5 percent year-on-year to 289 million units in 2023, according to the China academy of Information and Communications Technology.
5G phone shipments came in at 240 million units last year, increasing 11.9 percent on a yearly basis and accounting for 82.
8 percent of China's total mobile phone shipments in 2023, said the CAICT, a research institute under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, China Daily reported.
Domestic brands continued to dominate China's mobile phone market in 2023, with total shipments growing 1.1 percent from a year earlier to 231 million units.
A total of 406 domestic-brand new phone models were rolled out last year, up 5.5 percent year-on-year, CAICT data showed.
In December 2023 alone, the total mobile phone shipments reached roughly 28.28 million units, up 1.5 percent year-on-year, the data revealed.
