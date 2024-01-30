Open Menu

China's Mobile Phone Shipments Up 6.5% In 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2024 | 03:40 PM

China's mobile phone shipments up 6.5% in 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) China's mobile phone shipments rose 6.5 percent year-on-year to 289 million units in 2023, according to the China academy of Information and Communications Technology.

5G phone shipments came in at 240 million units last year, increasing 11.9 percent on a yearly basis and accounting for 82.

8 percent of China's total mobile phone shipments in 2023, said the CAICT, a research institute under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, China Daily reported.

Domestic brands continued to dominate China's mobile phone market in 2023, with total shipments growing 1.1 percent from a year earlier to 231 million units.

A total of 406 domestic-brand new phone models were rolled out last year, up 5.5 percent year-on-year, CAICT data showed.

In December 2023 alone, the total mobile phone shipments reached roughly 28.28 million units, up 1.5 percent year-on-year, the data revealed.

Related Topics

Technology Mobile China December Market From Industry Million

Recent Stories

Elections 2024: 90% polling stations declared Sen ..

Elections 2024: 90% polling stations declared Sensitive

5 minutes ago
 Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten years in jail in cipher case

3 hours ago
 Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power

Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of s ..

Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of state counsels

4 hours ago
 Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan

Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan

4 hours ago
 Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Baloc ..

Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Balochistan’s Mach area

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA ..

Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA's funding for Palestinians

16 hours ago
 Thief gang busted, three held

Thief gang busted, three held

16 hours ago
 Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll riva ..

Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll rival: banned contender

16 hours ago
 S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zum ..

S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zuma

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan