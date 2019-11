(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Vice Chairman National Development and Reforms Commission China (NDRC) Ning Ji Zhe called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday.

Minister for Planning Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing and senior officials were present during the meeting.