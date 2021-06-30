UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's New Energy Vehicle Sales To Surpass 2 Mln In 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 10:54 PM

China's new energy vehicle sales to surpass 2 mln in 2021

Sales of new energy vehicles in China are expected to surpass 2 million units in 2021 thanks to the country's peak emissions and carbon neutrality targets, said Shi Jianhua, deputy secretary-general of the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Sales of new energy vehicles in China are expected to surpass 2 million units in 2021 thanks to the country's peak emissions and carbon neutrality targets, said Shi Jianhua, deputy secretary-general of the China Association of automobile Manufacturers.

Technology advancement as well as extended ranges have contributed to larger NEV sales, he said, adding problems such as chip shortages and rising raw material prices still urgently need addressing.

China's new energy vehicle sales grew 159.7 percent to 217,000 units in May, according to the latest data from CAAM. Cumulative sales totaled 950,000 units through May, up 224.2 percent on a yearly basis, with whole year sales expected to reach 2.4 million, Shi said.

Supportive policies from the government, as well as increased ranges and more charging spots, have made new energy vehicles the first option of more consumers. However, product stability and reliability are still the top concern of NEV manufacturers, the deputy secretary-general was quoted as saying by China Daily.

"If auto chip shortages become the norm, it will definitely affect the industry's development," Shi said. Given the large investment and comparatively long R&D period, it is critical for OEMs to reduce intermediate business and improve the supply environment of chips.

Price hikes for raw materials such as iron ore and steel in recent months has further increased costs of auto manufacturers, especially the power battery industry. Larger battery manufacturers can still stabilize prices, but medium and small battery makers have correspondingly suffered from recent market volatility, an industry insider said.

The rising prices of raw materials will not affect price tags of automobiles in the short term, as the industrial chain of automobiles is comparatively long, Shi said. However, certain auto suppliers have experienced a tough time as they are squeezed by upstream suppliers and downstream OEMs.

"Coordinated cost-reduction throughout the industrial chain will be a way out," he said.

Related Topics

Business China Vehicles Vehicle Price May Market From Government Industry Top Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Business Women Council rebrands to mirror ..

1 hour ago

Dredging work of Nullah Lai almost completed

1 minute ago

Two women die in Raiwand road hostel fire

1 minute ago

Two suspects held in crackdown against proclaimed ..

1 minute ago

Lahore High Court extends interim bail of Dr Amjad ..

9 minutes ago

Minor boy burns alive

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.