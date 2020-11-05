UrduPoint.com
China's New Envoy Calls On FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Faizan Hashmi 9 seconds ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 01:16 PM

China's new envoy calls on FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi

China's new ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi here at the Ministry of Foreign Affair on Thursday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :China's new ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi here at the Ministry of Foreign Affair on Thursday.

The meeting focused on important Pak-China strategic relationship and the pace of projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Ambassador Nong Rong had presented his credentials to President Dr Arif Alvi on November 3.

More Stories From Pakistan

