ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :China's new ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi here at the Ministry of Foreign Affair on Thursday.

The meeting focused on important Pak-China strategic relationship and the pace of projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Ambassador Nong Rong had presented his credentials to President Dr Arif Alvi on November 3.