UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Online Retail Sales Rise 29.9% In Q1

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 08:07 PM

China's online retail sales rise 29.9% in Q1

China's online retail sales maintained steady growth in the first quarter (Q1) of the year as the economy further recovered from the impact of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :China's online retail sales maintained steady growth in the first quarter (Q1) of the year as the economy further recovered from the impact of COVID-19.

In the January-March period, online retail sales went up 29.9 percent year on year to 2.81 trillion Yuan (about 434.5 billion U.S. Dollars), according to data released by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce.

Average first-quarter growth of online retail sales for the past two years stood at 13.5 percent, the data showed.

Rural online retail sales reached 439.79 billion yuan, increasing 35.3 percent from a year earlier and resulting in an average first-quarter year-on-year growth of 14.7 percent over the past two years, China.org.cn reported.

Online sales of agricultural products amounted to 105.58 billion yuan in the same period, representing a year-on-year growth of 4.9 percent, the ministry said

Related Topics

China Same Commerce From Billion

Recent Stories

France should legalise cannabis, says MPs report

58 seconds ago

US Labor Department Rescinds Trump-Era 'Independen ..

1 minute ago

UAE, Bahrain discussed cooperation in space sector

9 minutes ago

Rehman Malik strongly condemns cross border terror ..

1 minute ago

ADC visits wheat procurement centre

7 minutes ago

Blinken, S. Africa Foreign Minister Discuss Expand ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.