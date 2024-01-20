Open Menu

China's Over 800m 5G Users Driving Economic Output

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2024 | 12:40 PM

China's over 800m 5G users driving economic output

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) China now has over 800 million 5G users with 5G directly driving more economic output in China last year, the China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said.

China had over 805 5G users nationwide by 2023, driving total economic output of 1.86 trillion Yuan (US$262.0 billion) last year, a 29-percent growth from the previous year, MIIT officials said during a broadcast conference.

Technology including 5G and the industrial internet are deeply integrating various industries, which boost digital transformation and economic structure upgrades in China, Shanghai Daily reported.

In 2023, China's industrial Internet core industry value reached 1.35 trillion yuan, covering 49 economic categories nationwide, Zhao Zhiguo, MIIT's chief engineer, told the conference.

It boosts green and low-carbon economy, promotes consumption upgrading, safeguards production safety, and fuels digital transformation, Zhao added.

MIIT will also push high-quality development for the automotive industry, with measures on favorable taxes, support for innovation in the chip, battery and autonomous driving sectors, organizing tests for vehicle-road-cloud connections and prevention of supply-over-demand risks, MIIT officials said.

Related Topics

Internet Technology China Shanghai 5G From Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Shoaik Malik ties the knot with actress Sana Javed

Shoaik Malik ties the knot with actress Sana Javed

12 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth roun ..

Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth round of National Women's T20

18 hours ago
 PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpire ..

PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpires

18 hours ago
 Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal ..

Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal sarcastically targets Nawaz

19 hours ago
China's economic resilience in 2023

China's economic resilience in 2023

20 hours ago
 NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and ..

NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and Iran tensions

21 hours ago
 Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Is ..

Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Islamabad, Reinforcing Commitmen ..

21 hours ago
 Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before S ..

Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before SC against Imran Khan’s trial

21 hours ago
 Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating t ..

Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran: Caretaker FM

21 hours ago
 Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasse ..

Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasses Rs 351 Billion in Revenue Co ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan