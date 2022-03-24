UrduPoint.com

China's Participation In OIC-CFM Moot To Open New Avenues Of Progress: Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2022 | 08:12 PM

Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Thursday said the participation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Council of Foreign Ministers (OIC-CFM) summit would open new avenues of progress and prosperity in the Muslim World

Addressing a press conference on the achievements of OIC-CFM summit recently culminated here, he said Pakistan's relations with China had further strengthened during the incumbent government's period.

He, brushing aside the impression of chill relations between Pakistan and China, said Chinese foreign minister's presence both in OIC-CFM moot and Pakistan Day Parade was the evidence of strong bonds between the two all weather friend countries.

Shedding light on OIC-CFM moot's achievements, Tahir Ashrafi who is also the Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council informed that besides 45 foreign ministers of Islamic world, 80 delegations of other countries participated and 150 agreements were signed in the summit.

He said it was an eye-opener for those who were making undue criticism on OIC-CFM moot because it had given a strong and unanimous message to the world on Kashmir, Palestine issues and Islamophobia.

Highlighting the nefarious designs of India, he said that India was aggressively making negative propaganda against the OIC-CFM summit and spent billions of Dollars in a bid to stop it.

