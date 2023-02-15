UrduPoint.com

China's Participation In Pak Naval Drill Boosts Cooperation With Foreign Countries: Experts

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2023 | 09:21 PM

China's participation in Pak naval drill boosts cooperation with foreign countries: Experts

China's participation in the multinational maritime exercise hosted by Pakistan Navy marks a boost in its military exchange and cooperation with foreign countries, which have been hindered by the COVID-19 pandemic over the past three years, and more such activities will take place, experts said on Wednesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :China's participation in the multinational maritime exercise hosted by Pakistan Navy marks a boost in its military exchange and cooperation with foreign countries, which have been hindered by the COVID-19 pandemic over the past three years, and more such activities will take place, experts said on Wednesday.

The five-day exercise that started on Friday culminated on Tuesday in the North Arabian Sea with an international fleet review followed by the spectacular AMAN-23 Formation, comprising the Pakistan Navy and foreign naval ships including the Type 052D destroyer Nanning of the PLA Navy, with Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif in attendance.

The drills started with seminars, operational discussions and professional demonstrations among other preparations in harbor, before switching to the sea where scenarios included tactical maneuvers, anti-piracy, counterterrorism, search and rescue, live-fire shooting as well as air defense exercises.

Having closely cooperated with forces from other countries, the PLA Navy ship Nanning displayed a high level of professionalism as well as command and control capability, as the drills enhanced the participants' capabilities to deal with maritime security threats together and demonstrated their determination to jointly safeguard maritime security, said the PLA Navy in a statement on Wednesday.

The traditional friendship between China and Pakistan was highlighted in the Nanning's port call in Karachi, with Pakistan's Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Amjad Khan Niazi among other high-ranking Pakistan Navy officers boarding the Chinese ship during the exercise.

Niazi said at the international fleet review on Tuesday that the Nanning was a wonderful ship.

Some 50 countries participated in the AMAN-23, with Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Malaysia,Sri Lanka and the US also sending warships.

It marks China's first major military diplomatic event since it entered a post-COVID era this year, observers said.

The drills hosted by the Pakistan Navy served as a bridge that allowed countries to display their capabilities and conduct face-to-face meetings, which enabled them to enhance mutual understanding, Song Zhongping, a Chinese military expert and tv commentator, told the Global Times.

China's military development serves to safeguard world peace and regional stability, as it will continue to boost military exchanges and cooperation with more countries in the future, Song said.

It can enhance military transparency between countries and help control and manage differences, Song said. "China is confident, and is willing to communicate," he said.

China's next foreign military exchange event is expected to come soon, as South Africa will host a joint exercise with Russia and China on its east coast from Friday to February 27.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Pakistan Navy Exchange Sri Lanka Russia China Nanning Indonesia Italy Japan South Africa Malaysia February Event TV From

Recent Stories

NA body seeks rationale fee structure of private m ..

NA body seeks rationale fee structure of private medical colleges

1 minute ago
 Minister for National Health Services, Regulations ..

Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Abdul Qadir ..

1 minute ago
 Crimea's Sevastopol Hosting Air Defense Forces Dri ..

Crimea's Sevastopol Hosting Air Defense Forces Drills - Governor

1 minute ago
 Media support important for good governance: Caret ..

Media support important for good governance: Caretaker Minister for Local Govern ..

58 seconds ago
 Organ damage persists in almost 60% of long COVID- ..

Organ damage persists in almost 60% of long COVID-19 patients a year after initi ..

1 minute ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies power suspension programme

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.