QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Senator Abdul Qadir said that Chinese government's decision not to participate in G-20 summit being held in occupied Kashmir is laudable.

He said that China has refused to participate in the G-20 summit in Occupied Kashmir, and the chances of Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Indonesia also participating in the meeting are very low.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that China's refusal to participate in the G-20 summit has led to India's defeat on the diplomatic level.

"Pakistan is deeply grateful to the Chinese government and other countries for taking supporting Kashmiris cause," he emphasized.

The senator noted that China's took the genuine stand that Kashmir is a disputed territory of Pakistan. It has also opposed and condemned the holding of the G20 meeting in the occupied valley.

It is deplorable that Commanders of the Indian National Security Guards and paramilitary forces are seen patrolling the valley with sniffer dogs.

He said that to prevent possible protests in the Kashmir Valley, the leading Kashmiri leaders have been arrested.