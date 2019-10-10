China's Self Developed All Terrain Vehicle
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :China's self-developed all-terrain vehicle will set off to the South Pole, contributing to the country's upcoming 36th Antarctic expedition.
The vehicle Nanji 2 (Antarctica No. 2), painted in red and yellow, was manufactured by Guizhou Jonyang Kinetics Co., Ltd. It was delivered to the Polar Research Institute of China in Shanghai on Sunday.