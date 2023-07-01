Open Menu

China's Software Industry Expands In First 5 Months

Umer Jamshaid Published July 01, 2023 | 05:40 PM

China's software industry expands in first 5 months

BEIJING, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :China's software and information technology service industry reported double-digit growth in revenue and profits in the first five months of the year, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology showed.

Profits of the sector expanded 12.

2 percent year on year to 492.2 billion Yuan (about 68.55 billion U.S. dollars) in the period, while revenue grew by 13.3 percent from a year ago to 4.32 trillion yuan.

The export of software business went down 3.7 percent year on year to 18.9 billion U.S. Dollars in the first five months, but the export of software outsourcing services rose 5 percent year on year. ¦

Related Topics

Technology Business From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting ..

Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting 65 days of surprises &amp; ex ..

27 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mo ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj seaso ..

4 hours ago
 Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

4 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj se ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on Independence Day

4 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor General of Canad ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor General of Canada on National Day

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2023

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 01 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 01 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

8 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosq ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj season

16 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosq ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj season

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan