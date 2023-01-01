UrduPoint.com

China's Space Sector Sees Remarkable Records In 2022

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2023 | 10:30 AM

China's space sector sees remarkable records in 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :China completed more than 60 space launches this year, a record high, among these missions, 53 were conducted by the Long March carrier rockets, the country's backbone launch vehicles.

The proportion of launches using new-generation rockets has increased, reaching a three-year high of 27 percent in 2022, said Long Lehao, a senior Long March rocket adviser.

Successful missions included the deployment of a record-breaking 22 satellites into space by a Long March-8 rocket, the debut flight of a Long March-6 rocket with solid strap-on boosters, and the launch of reusable test spacecraft by a Long March-2F rocket. These missions have laid a technological foundation for the peaceful use of space.

But the most high-profile rocket launches this year were related to the construction of the Chinese space station, with two manned spaceships, two cargo craft, and two 20-ton-level lab modules sent into orbit, Shanghai Daily reported.

The launch of the Mengtian lab module was challenging as it weighs 23 tons, making it the world's heaviest single-cabin active spacecraft in orbit.

China has also made advances in its manned space program. A total of nine taikonauts on three missions – Shenzhou-13, Shenzhou-14, and Shenzhou-15 – participated in the construction of the space station this year. The country also carried out its first in-orbit crew rotation, with six Chinese citizens aboard China's space station at the same time.

Chen Dong became the first taikonaut to remain in orbit for more than 200 days. Before returning to Earth on December 4, he led the Shenzhou-14 crew to complete multiple tasks, including three spacewalks, a series of scientific experiments, a live science lecture, and several in-orbit operations. The trio has been called "the busiest space crew" by Chinese netizens.

This year also witnessed the debut of several commercial Chinese rockets as they deployed satellites into space.

China will continue its intensive space launch schedule into next year. More Long March rockets will be tasked with missions for the operational phase of the China space station. New-generation rockets are also expected to be unveiled, according to Long.

Related Topics

World China Long March Vehicles Shanghai Same December Satellites

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 January 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st January 2023

1 hour ago
 UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack targeting E ..

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack targeting Egyptian security forces in Ism ..

10 hours ago
 Utility Stores Corporation to provide essential co ..

Utility Stores Corporation to provide essential commodities on subsidized rates

15 hours ago
 Police hold flag march in Rawalpindi

Police hold flag march in Rawalpindi

15 hours ago
 Ankara Proposes Turkish, Syrian Foreign Ministers ..

Ankara Proposes Turkish, Syrian Foreign Ministers Meeting in January - Cavusoglu

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.