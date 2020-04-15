Pakistan Ambassador to China, Naghmana Hashmi on Wednesday said that China's success served as a source of inspiration and hope for all countries battling Covid-19 and called for a greater coordination and cooperation among the global community for curbing and comprehensively eliminating the crisis

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) : Pakistan Ambassador to China, Naghmana Hashmi on Wednesday said that China's success served as a source of inspiration and hope for all countries battling Covid-19 and called for a greater coordination and cooperation among the global community for curbing and comprehensively eliminating the crisis.

China has displayed openness, transparency and willingness to cooperate with all parties to confront the novel coronavirus outbreak on international front, she said in an interview with China.org.cn.

Terming the Covid-19 pandemic as the most serious challenge, the global community was confronted with since the World War II, she said that this crisis could deal a debilitating blow to international economic growth, regional integration and onward march of globalisation, thereby undoing major achievements humankind had made so far.

"The current situation, therefore, calls for a greater international coordination and cooperation among the global community for curbing and comprehensively eliminating this menace," she added.

Ambassador Hashmi said that while the developed countries were also struggling to marshal resources for mitigating the economic impacts of this pandemic, there were the developing nations of Asia, Latin America and Africa which would be adversely affected by the looming global recession.

International financial institutions, with coordination of developed countries, needed to offer emergency grant and soft-loans to shield them from impingement impacts of ensuing economic crisis.

"This crisis should be a moment of reflection for us to revisit and review our previous concepts about issues of transnational health, environment, and economics and reform them in the light of emergent realities for benefit of the entire humanity," she added.

Ambassador Hashmi said, "Perhaps, this crisis, colossal as it may be, reaffirms our resolve in multilateralism and bestow world leaders with clarity and courage to shun isolationism for good, and renew faith in joint efforts for a shared and prosperous future for all." About China's efforts and contributions including release of information about the virus in a timely manner and sharing experiences related to prevention and control, diagnosis and treatment, she said that China had succeeded in turning the tide against viral epidemic and restore normalcy in the entire country.

China's success served as a source of inspiration and hope for all countries that were battling against this menace in different parts of the globe,she said and added that Soon after its outbreak in Wuhan early this year, China took quick, incisive and effective steps to contain the viral epidemic.

Taking cognizance of the seriousness of viral epidemic in its early phase, Chinese government enforced a complete lockdown of the entire Hubei Province and effected similar measures in other regions. New hospitals were established in short span of time along with a massive mobilisation of human and capital resource.

It was a not small feat to swiftly activate emergency response mechanism and harness ample resources to fight a hitherto unknown virus in such a short span of time. Chinese paramedical staff and doctors laboured with missionary zeal and zest to defeat this disease.

Chinese people displayed remarkable resilience and discipline throughout this battle and reposed complete confidence in vision and capability of Chinese leadership to combat this epidemic.

"The effectiveness of these measures is proven without doubt by the positive results they have yielded. China has emerged as the only country in the world to have curbed this disease in an effective manner. Economic activities have resumed and I see a renewed vim and vigor in people as we proceed to post-Covid-19 phase in China," she added.

Ambassador Hashmi observed that on international front, China displayed openness, transparency and willingness to cooperate with all parties to confront the novel coronavirus outbreak.

It immediately shared the genome sequencing of virus with WHO and kept the avenues of international cooperation and consultations open. China is now generously sharing its expertise, equipment and experience with international community to combat the epidemic, she added.

Ambassador Hashmi said that these efforts are indicative of importance of China, as a responsible major power, places on matters of global concern and international cooperation.

No wonder China had won accolades from World Health Organization (WHO) itself and many countries for its leadership role in fight against the viral epidemic, she added.