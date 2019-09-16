UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Support On Kashmir Further Strengthened Ties, Governor Tells Chinese CG

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 04:42 PM

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Monday said China had always supported Pakistan in tough times and its support on the issue of Kashmir has further strengthened bilateral relations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Monday said China had always supported Pakistan in tough times and its support on the issue of Kashmir has further strengthened bilateral relations.

Talking to outgoing Chinese Consul General Wang Yu who called on him at the Governor House, he said that Kashmir issue was being raised at every level in the world.

The governor said he also highlighted India's illegal actions in occupied Kashmir and curfew and other restrictions in his recent visit to the US.

Imran Ismail said he asked the US to play its role for halting human rights violations in the disputed valley.

He said that peace had been restored in the country, particularly Karachi, and interest of foreign investors and active role of private sector were proving to be fruitful in elimination of unemployment and poverty.

The governor said that due to unprecedented measures of the board of Investment, foreign investment was increasing. Chairman Board of Investment Zubair Gillani was also present.

