ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing has said that the government of China would continue its support to Pakistan in form of medical assistance, expertise and facilities to combat COVID-19.

"We are trying our level best to provide medical assistance on daily basis to Pakistan," he said while addressing a press conference here at Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) headquarters the other day.

He expressed the hope that Pakistan would overcome this pandemic with its leadership and awareness of society and discipline and unity of people.

He appreciated the efforts of the PRCS for taking prompt and effective measures against COVID-19 including setting up hospital, providing medical services, creating awareness and mobilizing volunteers at community level.

He said Red Crescent Society across the globe had been contributing for humanity and well-being of people.

PRCS Chairman Abrar ul Haq thanked the Chinese ambassador for his continuous support especially in fight against the COVID-19.

He expressed gratitude on behalf of the people of Pakistan for extending support particularly in hard times.

He said China had been supporting the PRCS for COVID-19 in many ways. He added China had supported the PRCS in procuring 200,000 masks including N95 for doctors and para medical staff, which was exposed to coronavirus due to direct support to patients.

He said China had also provided personal protection equipment (PPE) kits to the PRCS for safety of doctors and other medical staff.

He said the government of China had also offered further assistance in other areas also to help Pakistan in controlling the disease.

He said the PRCS had established 120-bed hospital in limited time in Rawalpindi which was ready to serve the corona patients.

He added there would be nine ventilators while 27 patients could be treated at the hospital's intensive care unit (ICU).

He said there would be ambulance services with ventilator facility to shift the patients to other hospitals in case of problems of other medical complications like kidney disease.

He added volunteers were working to create awareness and assisting the government organization besides other support to the people.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced biggest package ever while the role of Pakistan Army, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and National Institute of Health (NIH) was also remarkable.

He said it was a time to appreciate all those working against the disease including media for creating awareness. He expressed the hope that things would improve soon.

He appealed the people for blood donation in a situation when universities and colleges were closed. He asked to come to the PRCS blood camp for donation due to having limited blood count.

