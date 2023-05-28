UrduPoint.com

China's Telecom Industry Expands In First 4 Months

Published May 28, 2023

China's telecom industry expands in first 4 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :China's telecommunication industry logged a steady expansion in the first four months of this year, buoyed by emerging businesses, official data shows.

The combined business revenues of firms in the sector totaled 569.9 billion Yuan ($80.5 billion), up 7.2 percent year-on-year, according to data from the China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, China Daily reported.

Of the total, emerging sectors, such as internet data centers, cloud computing, and the Internet of Things, saw their revenues rise 22.3 percent year-on-year, driving the revenue of the telecom business up by 4.3 percentage points, the ministry said.

The data also reveals the spread of 5G services. The country had over 2.73 million 5G base stations by the end of April, and secured a net increase of 73.08 million 5G cellphone users in the first four months.

