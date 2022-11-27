UrduPoint.com

China's Telecom Sector Registers Stable Growth In Jan-Oct

Published November 27, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :China's telecommunications industry maintained steady expansion in revenue in the first 10 months of 2022, with emerging businesses such as cloud computing posting rapid growth, official data showed.

The combined operating revenue of the sector stood at over 1.32 trillion Yuan (about US$185 billion) in the January-October period, rising 8% year on year, according to the China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Emerging businesses such as big data, cloud computing, internet data centers and Internet of Things registered a rapid revenue increase during this period.

The emerging business revenue of China's major telecom giants jumped 33.1% from a year earlier to 256.3 billion yuan, China.org.cn reported.

Specifically, revenue from cloud computing and big data soared 127.8% and 59.3%, respectively, in the first 10 months, while that from data centers logged an increase of 12.7%.

China's 5G network development has continued to advance. The number of 5G base stations reached 2.25 million by the end of October, a net increase of 825,000 compared to the end of 2021.

