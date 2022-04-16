(@FahadShabbir)

China's exports of textile and apparel maintained rapid growth during the first quarter of the year, data from the China National Textile and Apparel Council showed

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) --:China's exports of textile and apparel maintained rapid growth during the first quarter of the year, data from the China National Textile and Apparel Council showed.

Textile and apparel exports rose 11.2 percent year on year to 72.25 billion U.S. Dollars from January to March.

In breakdown, textile exports reached 36.57 billion dollars, up 15.1 percent from a year ago, and apparel exports were 35.68 billion dollars, an increase of 7.4 percent year on year.

In March alone, the country's textile exports jumped 22.4 percent year on year to 11.83 billion dollars, 7.7 percentage points higher than the growth reported for national goods exports.