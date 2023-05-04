MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang will pay an official visit to Pakistan from May 5-6 to hold talks with Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Afghan counterparts, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Thursday.

"State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang will meet with the leader of Pakistan and co-chair the fourth round of China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue with Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The two sides will have in-person and in-depth communication on bilateral relations and the international and regional situation," the foreign ministry quoted Mao as saying in a statement.

According to the statement, Qin will take part in the China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Dialogue.

Mao added that it would be the first foreign minister's visit to Pakistan.

"China hopes that this visit will follow through on the important common understandings between the leaders of the two countries, further deepen strategic communication and practical cooperation, promote the building of an ever closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era, and contribute positive energy to the region and the wider world," the statement read.

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the sides "will reaffirm the continued vitality of the all-weather strategic cooperation partnership, develop a roadmap for multifaceted cooperation between Pakistan and China, and discuss the changing regional and global landscape."

According to the ministry, China's top diplomat will visit Pakistan at the invitation of the Pakistani foreign minister.

The previous meeting of China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue was held in July 2021 in the Chinese city of Chengdu.