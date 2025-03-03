(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) China’s Two Sessions, the annual gatherings of the National People’s Congress (NPC) and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), will lay a solid foundation for further strengthening the bilateral relationship between Pakistan and China.

This was stated by Muhammad Zamir Assadi, a Research Fellow at the China International Press and Communication Centre, while talking to APP here on Monday.

He highlighted that as China continues its vision of shared prosperity, Pakistan stands to gain significantly from the new economic opportunities emerging from the discussions and resolutions of these key Two sessions.

Assadi noted that the ongoing development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), particularly its second phase, will be crucial in enhancing economic cooperation.

"China's leadership has shown a strong commitment to enhancing economic ties with Pakistan, recognizing Pakistan's strategic importance as a key partner in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). With the second phase of CPEC focusing on industrial cooperation, agriculture, energy, and infrastructure, there will be an influx of Chinese investments into Pakistan that will further bolster the economic ties between our two countries. This phase will create numerous opportunities for Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan's manufacturing sector, creating jobs, improving technology transfer, and enhancing industrial productivity,” he added.

He also pointed out that the Two Sessions will highlight the importance of cooperation in the digital economy, green energy, and high-tech industries. These sectors are expected to attract Chinese investments and bring advanced technologies to Pakistan, helping the country address its developmental challenges and accelerating its industrial growth.

He mentioned that Chinese businesses, encouraged by government support, will likely invest in large infrastructure projects, renewable energy, and high-tech industries in Pakistan. This growing partnership will help transfer knowledge and expertise to Pakistan, benefiting its industries and improving its global market position.

He further explained that the results of the Two Sessions will have a lasting impact on Pakistan’s economy by improving connectivity, trade routes, and access to global markets. This increased collaboration will foster mutual growth and contribute to regional stability and economic integration.

Assadi highlighted that "Pakistan's participation in CPEC and the broader BRI framework will unlock new avenues of economic opportunity for our country. As China remains committed to long-term partnership and investment in Pakistan, the future looks promising, with expanded trade relations, increased investments, and enhanced industrial cooperation. The outcomes of the Two Sessions will solidify Pakistan’s role as an integral part of the global supply chain and further elevate the significance of the CPEC project."

"In conclusion, China’s Two Sessions 2025 signal a new chapter in Pakistan-China relations, marked by accelerated economic collaboration, increased Chinese investments, and the full realization of the potential of CPEC. This collaboration will ensure that both nations continue to thrive and benefit from a mutually beneficial relationship rooted in trust, shared interests, and sustainable development, Assadi told."