- Home
- Pakistan
- China’s university awards Pakistani scholar for outstanding research work on Belt & Road Initiativ ..
China’s University Awards Pakistani Scholar For Outstanding Research Work On Belt & Road Initiative
Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2025 | 08:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The Communication University of China, Beijing on Tuesday honored the Pakistani scholar Khalid Taimur Akram with the prestigious ‘Outstanding Individual Contribution Award 2025’.
This marked the fifth consecutive year (2021–2025) that Khalid Taimur Akram received the esteemed award, making him one of the very few scholars consistently recognized across multiple years.
The honor was conferred during the Annual Assembly of the International Academic Network for a Community with a Shared Future, held at the Communication University of China, Beijing, said a statement received here.
The Assembly was chaired by Professor Li Huailiang, Dean of the Institute for a Community with Shared Future (ICSF), Communication University of China (CUC), Beijing, who commended Khalid Taimur Akram for his outstanding contributions and tireless efforts in enhancing global support for the concept of a shared future.
The recognition not only highlights the personal achievements of Khalid Taimur Akram, but also reflected the growing appreciation of Pakistan’s intellectual engagement in international academic and policy-oriented discourse.
The award holds special significance as it acknowledges Khalid Akram role as a leading researcher for his contributions over the past five years to the Belt and Road Initiative and the Community with a Shared Future, across the 23 countries where the Institute for a Community with Shared Future (ICSF) maintains its presence. His continued recognition underscores the depth of his scholarship, commitment to advancing intercultural understanding, and his ability to bridge ideas between nations through research and dialogue.
This consistent acknowledgment stands as a testament to his remarkable contributions to global research, academic collaboration, and thought leadership in promoting the vision of a community with a shared future for humanity. It further reflects his dedication to fostering partnerships, creating platforms for dialogue, and strengthening cooperative frameworks aimed at addressing the challenges of our interconnected world.
Recent Stories
Punjab rejects BISP for flood relief, announces own package
Saudi Arabia’s grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh passes away
ADGM Academy, PGIM inaugurate RealAssetX Abu Dhabi Innovation Centre
NEXT PRO ARRIVES SOON IN PAKISTAN: OPPO A6 PRO SET TO REDEFINE TOUGHNESS AND POW ..
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on National Day
Ajman Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infrastructure
Abu Dhabi Fund for Development inaugurates Agricultural Production Systems Devel ..
Vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a New Era of Portrait Mastery
ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO subscription period on DFM
Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to accelerate AI innovation
UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mics cut off
Afghan boy survives hiding in plane’s landing gear to Delhi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SC acquits accused in murder case37 seconds ago
-
China’s university awards Pakistani scholar for outstanding research work on Belt & Road Initiativ ..39 seconds ago
-
TIKA provides relief to 50,000 flood victims in KP, Punjab44 seconds ago
-
Man sentenced to 20 years in jail in Pindigheb45 seconds ago
-
NA body reviews PM’s Grievance Wing Report, notes 96% resolution rate46 seconds ago
-
Position-holders awarded electric scooty bikes11 minutes ago
-
Hearing of petitions challenging Super Tax adjourned for Wednesday11 minutes ago
-
LESCO holds public hearing in Northern Circle to address complaints11 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment drive frees over 11 Kanals of waterway land in Abbottabad11 minutes ago
-
Six injured in accident on Jhelum Road near New Lalazar11 minutes ago
-
French envoy announces €500,000 aid for KP flood victims21 minutes ago
-
Earthquake jolts Peshawar and adjoining areas21 minutes ago