China’s University Awards Pakistani Scholar For Outstanding Research Work On Belt & Road Initiative

September 23, 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The Communication University of China, Beijing on Tuesday honored the Pakistani scholar Khalid Taimur Akram with the prestigious ‘Outstanding Individual Contribution Award 2025’.

This marked the fifth consecutive year (2021–2025) that Khalid Taimur Akram received the esteemed award, making him one of the very few scholars consistently recognized across multiple years.

The honor was conferred during the Annual Assembly of the International Academic Network for a Community with a Shared Future, held at the Communication University of China, Beijing, said a statement received here.

The Assembly was chaired by Professor Li Huailiang, Dean of the Institute for a Community with Shared Future (ICSF), Communication University of China (CUC), Beijing, who commended Khalid Taimur Akram for his outstanding contributions and tireless efforts in enhancing global support for the concept of a shared future.

The recognition not only highlights the personal achievements of Khalid Taimur Akram, but also reflected the growing appreciation of Pakistan’s intellectual engagement in international academic and policy-oriented discourse.

The award holds special significance as it acknowledges Khalid Akram role as a leading researcher for his contributions over the past five years to the Belt and Road Initiative and the Community with a Shared Future, across the 23 countries where the Institute for a Community with Shared Future (ICSF) maintains its presence. His continued recognition underscores the depth of his scholarship, commitment to advancing intercultural understanding, and his ability to bridge ideas between nations through research and dialogue.

This consistent acknowledgment stands as a testament to his remarkable contributions to global research, academic collaboration, and thought leadership in promoting the vision of a community with a shared future for humanity. It further reflects his dedication to fostering partnerships, creating platforms for dialogue, and strengthening cooperative frameworks aimed at addressing the challenges of our interconnected world.

