China's Vice Foreign Minister hosts reception for Asian countries' diplomatic envoys

China's Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui hosted a reception for the Asian Ambassadors to China at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse here, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry here on Friday

China's Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui hosted a reception for the Asian Ambassadors to China at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse here, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry here on Friday.

State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and 21 officials from China and the heads of relevant departments of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Luo Zhaohui Luo said the Chinese side adheres to the principle of being good neighbors, adhering to good-neighborliness and deepening relations with neighboring countries.

In the first half of this year, China and Northeast Asia, Southeast Asia, and South Asian countries visited more than 30 times. The bilateral trade volume between China and 22 neighboring countries reached more than 1.1 trillion US Dollars last year, and the annual bilateral personnel exchanges reached more than 70 million.

Luo said that the current international and regional environment is generally stable, and economic globalization continues to develop.

With the active participation and careful cultivation of all parties, the awareness of the community of Asian interest and destiny is gradually taking root and blossoming.

On the other hand, the influence of protectionism and unilateralism on regional trade and industrial chain has gradually emerged, and Asia's continued peace, stability and development are at risk and challenge, he added.

The Vice Foreign Minister said that China is willing to strengthen communication, upgrade cooperation, strengthen coordination, develop and innovate, and further advance the high-quality joint construction of the "Belt and Road" to improve global governance and build a new international relationship and community of human destiny.

The envoys said that Asian countries attach great importance to relations with China and support the "One Belt, One Road" initiative.

They are willing to deepen cooperation with China in various fields, maintain the stability of the multilateral trading system, and strive to contribute to regional peace, development and prosperity.

