China's Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui Meets Ambassador Masood Khalid

Mon 24th June 2019 | 01:39 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :China's Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui met with the outgoing Pakistan Ambassador to China Masood Khalid and evaluated his contribution for promoting China-Pakistan relations, according to a statement issued by Chinese Foreign Ministry said here on Monday.

During the meeting, the vice foreign minister hoped that he would continue to work for promotion of relations between the two countries in future.

Ambassador Khalid thanked the Chinese ministry of foreign affairs for its valuable support during his stay in China and believed that China-Pakistan relations would surely achieve further strength in future.

The two sides also exchanged views on China-Pakistan relations and the current regional and international issues.

