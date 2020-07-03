(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :China's Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui met with the outgoing Pakistan Ambassador to China, Naghmana Hashmi here.

Vice Minister Luo Zhaohui thanked Ambassador Hashmi for her contributions to promoting friendly exchanges and cooperation between China and Pakistan during his tenure as ambassador to China, and hoped that she would continue to care and support China-Pakistan relations in the future, according to Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs here on Friday.

Ambassador Hashmi thanked China for its valuable support during its performance of the duties and believed that Pakistan-China relations will certainly overcome any difficult challenges and continue to achieve greater development.

The two sides exchanged in-depth views on China-Pakistan relations and international and regional issues of common concern.