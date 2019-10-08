UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Xi To Receive Pakistani Prime Minister To Discuss Kashmir Security On Tuesday

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 02:10 AM

China's Xi to Receive Pakistani Prime Minister to Discuss Kashmir Security on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Beijing on Tuesday amid escalated tensions in the Kashmir region over New Delhi's decision to revoke the special status of its Jammu and Kashmir state, the move viewed as unacceptable by both China and Pakistan.

The leaders are also expected to discuss bilateral relations and the progress of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the $60 billion initiative within China's Belt and Road project.

In August, India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and divided it into two union territories that would be under the government's control. This change will go into effect on October 31. Pakistan reacted by expelling the Indian ambassador, halting bilateral trade and promising to raise the issue with the International Court of Justice.

China backs Islamabad in the latter's row with India over Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister China Road CPEC Beijing Jammu New Delhi Progress August October Government Billion Xi Jinping Court

Recent Stories

Ordinance regarding CPEC promulgated on 5th Octobe ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Arab Parliament delegat ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives organisers, participant ..

3 hours ago

Sindh govt -Turkish company agree to work jointly ..

2 hours ago

Illegal oil agency sealed in Dera Ghazi Khan

2 hours ago

Scoreboards in 2nd T20 between Pakistan and Sri La ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.