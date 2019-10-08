MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Beijing on Tuesday amid escalated tensions in the Kashmir region over New Delhi's decision to revoke the special status of its Jammu and Kashmir state, the move viewed as unacceptable by both China and Pakistan.

The leaders are also expected to discuss bilateral relations and the progress of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the $60 billion initiative within China's Belt and Road project.

In August, India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and divided it into two union territories that would be under the government's control. This change will go into effect on October 31. Pakistan reacted by expelling the Indian ambassador, halting bilateral trade and promising to raise the issue with the International Court of Justice.

China backs Islamabad in the latter's row with India over Kashmir.