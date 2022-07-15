UrduPoint.com

China's Yutong Bus To Set Up Public Transport Plant In Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Published July 15, 2022 | 09:03 PM

Yutong Bus - a large-scale modern Chinese manufacturing company specialising in bus production - has agreed to set up a public transport plant in the province of Sindh

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Yutong Bus - a large-scale modern Chinese manufacturing company specialising in bus production - has agreed to set up a public transport plant in the province of Sindh.

The plant will be set up on 15 to 18 acres of land either in Karachi or in Hyderabad.

The development took place during a meeting between Provincial Minister for Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon and Paul Zhang, Country Manager of Yutong Bus China. Zhang was also accompanied by Service Head Yutong Wayner Wang, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

The meeting agreed to prepare a concrete proposal in this regard by next week.

"The transport department is making every effort to attract foreign investors to set up a public transport plant in Sindh", according to the provincial minister.

He said that with foreign investments, the public transport sector of Pakistan will be improved and new job opportunities will be created.

It is apt to mention that earlier this month, a Chinese delegation during a meeting with Mr Memon had agreed to introduce a new bus service in Karachi. The new bus service will consist of a fleet of 500 buses, which will reach the city in four months.

Yutong Bus is a large-scale modern manufacturing company dedicated to the R&D, manufacturing and sales of bus products. It has three production plants of whole vehicle that are all located in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China.

