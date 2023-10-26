ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) East China's Zhejiang Province will make robust strides to develop the digital industry and transform industries with digital technologies, according to a conference on the high-quality development of industrialization and advanced manufacturing.

Among an array of efforts, the province will build more than 300,000 5G base stations and establish 1,200 intelligent factories by 2027.

During this period, Zhejiang will also accelerate the development of high-end software, intelligent internet of Things, artificial intelligence, advanced computing, and data resources, Xinhua reported.

By 2027, the added value of the core industries in the digital economy will reach 1.6 trillion Yuan (about 222.9 billion U.S. Dollars).