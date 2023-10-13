Open Menu

Chinese Agriculture Scientists Visits AARI

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2023 | 06:24 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) A delegation of agriculture scientists from Chinese Province Hwanghae visited Ayub Agriculture Research Institute (AARI), Faisalabad, here on Friday.

Chief Scientist AARI Dr Muhammad Akhtar briefed the delegation about research activities.

He said that Pakistan had exported sesame of Rs 100 billion during the current year. Pakistani agriculture scientists were getting benefits from Chinese experiments for manufacturing quality pesticides at local level besides enhancing production of cotton, rice, fruits and vegetables.

He said that Pakistan had achieved success in three gene varieties of hybrid rice and cotton.

The new varieties of seeds of rice and cotton will be helpful in self-sufficiency in agriculture and strengthening the national economy.

He also appealed to the delegation for assisting Pakistan in manufacturing modern agricultural machinery for small farmers.

The delegation took keen interest in research activities in Pakistan. They also visited different labs in AARI where the delegation was briefed about tissue culture in wheat, potato, ginger etc.

The delegation was also taken to cotton fields.

