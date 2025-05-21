Chinese Ambassador Calls On Air Chief
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, during his visit to Air Headquarters, Islamabad.
According to news release both dignitaries engaged in a comprehensive and in-depth discussion on a range of matters including corporate-level engagements, defence cooperation and the evolving geostrategic environment in the region.
They underscored the importance of cohesive & collaborative approaches in responding to emerging challenges, emphasizing the necessity of maintaining peak operational readiness and swift coordination amidst the prevailing regional security dynamics.
The Air Chief extended a gracious welcome to the distinguished guest, reiterating that Pakistan and China enjoy historic and time-tested ties rooted in mutual trust, strategic convergence and shared aspirations for regional peace & stability.
He described the two nations as “Iron Brothers,” emphasizing that their bond has only strengthened over the decades and will continue to deepen through future cooperation and partnership. Chief of the Air Staff expressed his profound gratitude to China for its continued support and unwavering friendship.
He also commended China’s role in assisting Pakistan’s defence modernization and technological advancement especially in areas of human resource development, technology transfer and collaborative research & development.
Both the dignitaries reaffirmed their pledge to institutionalize regular high-level exchanges through expanded joint operational exercises and exploration of multilateral frameworks that bolster collective response mechanisms to emerging threats.
The Chinese Ambassador lauded the unmatched operational excellence demonstrated by PAF personnel during the recent standoff on the eastern front, terming it a reflection of PAF's high standards and unwavering commitment to national defence. He praised Pakistan Air Force for its exemplary professionalism and commendable utilization of Chinese-origin equipment & technology to thwart enemy aggression.
The dignitary also acknowledged PAF’s operational effectiveness and strategic acumen in employing indigenous solutions and advanced systems to safeguard national interests and deter potential threats under the current leadership. Reaffirming China’s enduring support, the Ambassador assured full technical assistance to PAF in order to bolster its aerial defence capabilities. He also lauded Pakistan’s commitment to self-reliance and emphasized that PAF's investment in indigenous processes had begun to yield promising results. He stressed that continued focus on homegrown technological development would further elevate the country’s defence capabilities.
This meeting stands as a testament to the shared resolve of Pakistan and China to advance their time-tested strategic partnership through deepened cooperation and innovation-driven collaboration.
