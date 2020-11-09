UrduPoint.com
Chinese Ambassador Calls On Army Chief  Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa

Mon 09th November 2020 | 04:56 PM

DG ISPR says both Chinese ambassador and Army Chief discussed matters of mutual interest including regional security during the meeting.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 9th, 2020) Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi, Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, the DG ISPR said matters of mutual interest including regional security issues were discussed during the meeting.

The two sides noted the exceptional mutual relations between both countries and pledged to further improve the same.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan's contributions for conflict prevention in the region.

