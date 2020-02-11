UrduPoint.com
Chinese Ambassador Calls On Bilawal Bhutto

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 09:04 PM

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing Tuesday called on Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here at Zardari House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing Tuesday called on Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here at Zardari House.

During the meeting, Bilawal Bhutto expressed his appreciation for the Chinese government for combating Coronavirus with planning and courage, said a press release issued by the party secretariat.

"China is a close friend and passing through a difficult phase and we are with China in this trying time. PPP laid the foundation of Pak-China friendship," he added.

Bilawal Bhutto handed over a letter to Chinese Ambassador addressed to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The Chairman PPP expressed solidarity with Chinese President over Coronavirus.

Both the leaders discussed the situation of Pakistani students stranded in Wuhan. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed concern about Pakistani students.

