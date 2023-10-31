Chinese ambassador calls on caretaker minister for energy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Ambassador of China to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong called on Caretaker Federal Minister for Energy Muhammad Ali here on Tuesday.

The Minister appreciated the continuous engagement of China in the energy sector with Pakistan, said a press release.

He extended his congratulations for the successful 3rd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation that was held earlier this month in China.

The ambassador remarked that BRI has become a new guide for international development, Industries of both sides can benefit from this cooperation.

The ambassador welcomed the proposal of the Energy Minister to organize a delegation of private companies to meet with Chinese enterprises in order to boost cooperation.

The minister further remarked that Pakistan's future energy landscape will revolve around indigenous and renewable sources. Renewables, transmission networks and DISCOs could be some of the prime areas for linkages between China and Pakistan, he said.

He said utilizing the cutting-edge technology of Chinese corporations, the Coal Gasification plant in Thar can help bolster the energy supply to industry.