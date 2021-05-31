Chinese ambassador calls on Chairman NEPRA

Ambassador of China to Pakistan, Nong Rong called on Chairman National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Tauseef H. Farooqi here Monday at NEPRA Headquarters

NEPRA arranged a reception in his honour to celebrate 70 years of friendship between Pakistan and China and the support extended by the Government of China in bolstering the Power Industry of Pakistan, said a press release.