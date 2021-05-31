UrduPoint.com
Chinese Ambassador Calls On Chairman NEPRA

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 11:09 PM

Chinese ambassador calls on Chairman NEPRA

Ambassador of China to Pakistan, Nong Rong called on Chairman National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Tauseef H. Farooqi here Monday at NEPRA Headquarters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Ambassador of China to Pakistan, Nong Rong called on Chairman National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Tauseef H. Farooqi here Monday at NEPRA Headquarters.

NEPRA arranged a reception in his honour to celebrate 70 years of friendship between Pakistan and China and the support extended by the Government of China in bolstering the Power Industry of Pakistan, said a press release.

